Council greenlights Plus Architecture-designed Gold Coast luxury development

International architecture practice Plus Architecture continues its design run along the Gold Coast, with their latest apartment project for developer Arena Property Group receiving Council approval.

Set in the Gold Coast suburb of Currumbin on its famed beachside stretch at 798-800 Pacific Parade, Kora is a premium multi-residential development offering seven luxury apartments. The boutique architecture project will be the first major multi-residential addition to the coastal suburb in many years, and is also Plus Architecture’s first project in the area.

The development received praise from the Gold Coast City Council for its exceptional standard of building design that will positively contribute to the mixed and evolving residential character of the local area, underlining Plus Architecture’s firm commitment to high-quality design as well as expertise in working with councils to gain development approvals.

Kora’s overall design approach is organic and uplifting, complementing Currumbin’s picturesque beachside character and its nearby natural landmarks of Currumbin Hills and Elephant Rock, Plus Architecture principal Chrisney Formosa says.

“Designed with sensitivity to the site’s location and the Currumbin lifestyle, our objective was to design a luxury residential dwelling that seamlessly assimilates with the local built environment.

“A selection of nature-inspired tones and textures emphasise Kora’s abundant natural light and sweeping panoramic views. These elements contribute to an elevated quality of life for residents and demonstrate our detail-oriented response to subtropical design ideals,” Formosa adds.

Kora’s external design scheme features an inspired mix of concrete, tinted glazing, bronze and glass balustrading and an elegant façade created from timber-look battens. Paying homage to traditional ‘timber and tin’ beach shacks, the design grows out from a central timber spine and tapers off into a floating edge following an organic natural form.

All seven premium residences feature a unique level of amenity including generous internal living spaces and expansive ocean-side balconies with vast ocean views. A communal rooftop area, wellness centre, high-quality landscaping and an abundance of car parking spaces round off the lavish offering.

Arena Property Group’s development manager Ray Bachir says Kora's “quietly confident” design sets a new standard for architecture on Currumbin’s in-demand beachside strip.

“When your objective is to make a visual impact without compromising the natural integrity of a site, it all comes down to excellent design solutions, which Plus Architecture has certainly achieved in this project,” he says.

“Kora is a new product for the area that will appeal to a broad demographic – it’s a great design that offers the iconic Gold Coast lifestyle of suburbs like Palm Beach, while still respecting the unique character and history of Currumbin.”

Kora’s construction is expected to begin in the latter half of 2023.