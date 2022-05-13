Billard Leece Partnership says it is ‘incredibly proud’ to be overseeing the design of the $619 million Paediatric Services Building at Westmead Children’s Hospital.

The practice’s portfolio of healthcare projects has influenced the design of the redevelopment, says BLP Managing Director Tara Veldman.

“The Children’s Hospital at Westmead new Paediatric Services Building is about designing healthy buildings for our kids. As experts in paediatric design, BLP has created a purpose-built, playful, and supportive place for children, their families, and society as a whole,” she says.

The development takes on considerations to patients staying for extended periods, with play areas, uplifting arts and craft spaces, interactive facilities, and destinations for children to discover all implemented. The building has been purpose built to ensure the healing of children who will spend time at the facility.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says the redevelopment will provide a much needed update to the healthcare facilities of the state.

“This is a once-in-a-generation project that will strengthen our frontline services by delivering world-class healthcare facilities and services for families to provide them with the care and support when they need it most.”

BLP’s design process saw extensive research undertaken and curated. There is clear evidence that ‘positive distraction’ and ‘atmospheric inclusiveness’ contribute to wellbeing within paediatric hospital environments, particularly when the imagination is ignited and the desire to return to the hospital precinct.

Biophilic design principles, considerations for natural light and implementation of material and colour will contribute to a child’s healing and wellbeing.

“We considered the site’s orientation, connectivity within the precinct, technical requirements, and how the facility is to be used and experienced. Our fundamental goal is to provide the best design for paediatric care, crafting places that are sensitive to the needs of children and their families,” says Ivan Turcinov, Design Lead, BLP for both projects.

“A great example is the hospital entrance that becomes ‘child friendly’, a stress-free, non-threatening environment when a patient arrives. Health is about people, and in the case of Children’s Hospital Westmead design is the driver to assist and improve wellbeing at a difficult time in a child’s life,” says Turcinov.

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard says the expansion of Westmead Hospital furthers the State Government’s investment in the sector.

“Due for completion in 2025, the new state-of-the-art paediatric hospital for Western Sydney will consolidate the state’s most critical paediatric services including intensive care, surgical, medical and cancer care and provide the latest facilities for child and adolescent health,” he says.

“Patients, families, staff and community have been involved at every stage of the planning to ensure these facilities support patient wellbeing, enable new models of care, and provide modern working environments for our staff to accommodate current and emerging treatments and technology.”

Construction is due to begin this year, with completion expected in 2025.