The five-storey office building designed by AJC Architects for Multigate Medical Products in Yennora, Western Sydney has been shortlisted for the prestigious World Architecture Festival (WAF) 2024 Awards in the Future Project - Office category.

Ecological restoration is at the heart of AJC’s design for Multigate’s new headquarters, which reimagines the typical 'business park' model by creating connection to nature within the workplace.

Due for completion in 2025, the building includes two office levels with a central garden atrium, while car parking is relegated to the top three building levels behind a perforated metal veil, allowing significant site area for restoring the natural landscape. The restoration is being done in collaboration with Realm Studios, which will reintroduce some of the area's endangered Cumberland Plains Woodlands.

"Because the building envelope sits adjacent to a remnant watercourse, we advocated against the conventional office in a carpark approach, instead accommodating cars over three rooftop levels and reviving a natural ecosystem, which gives back a 10-metre regenerated bushland corridor to the streetscape," says Jim Koopman, AJC studio director.

AJC's design considers the client's future growth, as the carpark levels can be converted – if required – to an additional 1,500m² of office space and 2,000m² of rooftop gardens, as reliance on motor cars declines in a decarbonising economy.

The campus-style interior layout includes a central atrium with a skylight infusing natural light above internal garden areas of around 400m², featuring a reimagined watercourse. The design draws on Feng Shui elements of fire, earth, metal, wood, and water, with the concrete and steel base structure carefully layered with tactile materials at points of human contact.

All workspaces are within eight metres of a window, atrium or wintergarden for access to daylight and views of the garden or sky. Fresh air is drawn into the open floorplan and out through a thermal chimney in the atrium, naturally ventilating the office.

"This is a very health-focused workplace. Among the internal gardens are meeting and breakout spaces and water stations. The outdoor terrace has herb gardens and beehives, a staff cafeteria with healthy international food, and well-equipped kitchenettes for those wishing to prepare their own meals," says Scott Norton, studio director, Interiors.

Judging for the WAF 2024 awards will take place in Singapore later this year.