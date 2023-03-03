7 bespoke apartments typify the new Gold Coast luxe trend

Seven new display apartments with bespoke floorplans and interiors have been unveiled at the iconic $1.5-billion five-star hotel and residential precinct Jewel on the Gold Coast.

Perfectly positioned on absolute beachfront between Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise at 36 Old Burleigh Road, Jewel is a completed three-tower iconic landmark development, which also includes the five-star hotel The Langham, Gold Coast, offering both residents and holiday guests the ultimate coastal lifestyle.

Located in Tower 1, Jewel’s northern residential tower, the display apartments showcase the various apartment types of the newly released Sapphire Collection of Jewel Private Residences, with buyers having the option to purchase the luxury apartments after inspection, and move in immediately. The Sapphire Collection consists of 40 luxuriously appointed apartments ranging in price from $800,000 to $6.5million.

Ranging from a one-bedroom plus multipurpose room (MPR) floorplan spanning 96sqm with city and hinterland views, through to a 261sqm three-bedroom, three-bath plus multipurpose room (MPR) apartment with city, hinterland, beach and ocean views, the 7 display apartments give prospective buyers an opportunity to explore the luxurious bespoke style at the landmark development. The building’s unique sculptural fascia also ensures no two apartments are alike.

Luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group, who hand-selected the display apartments to showcase the wide range of floorplans available, has a dedicated team permanently located at the Jewel Private Residences Sales Gallery.

“Jewel Private Residences is a unique opportunity, so we have provided seven different apartments to showcase a diverse mix of buyers looking for either an owner-occupier residence, holiday home or high performing investment property with strong rental returns,” TOTAL Property Group managing director Adrian Parsons says.

“Our goal for the display apartments was to demonstrate the broad range of floorplans available to show buyers how they can look styled with designer furnishings,” Parsons explained.

“Jewel Private Residences appeals to all types of buyers and those who have seen the displays already have been highly impressed by the five-star luxury and incredible lifestyle available."

Australian investment and development company AW Holding Group partnered with The Langham, Gold Coast to create the five-star hotel and residential precinct Jewel to maximise the potential of the prime beachfront location.

AW Holding Group says it aligned every aspect of Jewel Private Residences with the highest levels of luxury, comfort and prestigious five-star style of The Langham, Gold Coast to offer homebuyers and investors premium apartments with access to five-star hotel facilities.

“We are very pleased that the display apartments for the Sapphire Collection beautifully showcase the architecture and interiors that our design team has created at Jewel Private Residences,” AW Holding Group director of sales and marketing Yutao Li says.

Image: Supplied