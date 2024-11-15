Logo
Signature Floors
Signature Floors
New designer collaboration series to showcase Australian talent

Australian commercial flooring design house Signature Studio is releasing a capsule of exclusive floor collections desig...

Signature Floors’ new Melbourne city showroom opens on Flinders Lane

Signature Floors has opened a new showroom in the heart of Melbourne city, providing architects and designers a new dest...

The future of hospitality design

In a post-pandemic world, cleanliness and hygiene top the list of must-haves in hospitality design. That’s why choosing ...

Vivid 202: At the centre of Signature’s colour story

With this latest launch, Vivid has expanded to a whopping 202 stocked colours. This means designers now have access to a...

Define your colour signature with Vivid 202 carpet tiles

Signature Floors presents Vivid 202, a new range of carpet tiles in a kaleidoscope of colours to offer design flexibilit...

A Fusion of stunning looks and function in a budget carpet plank collection

Signature Floors presents Fusion, a new range of carpet planks that combines a distinctive aesthetic with excellent func...

Stylish and practical – get the best of both worlds with woven vinyl flooring

WOVN from Signature Floors is a range of woven fabric vinyl flooring that combines on-trend, innovative, colour-rich and...

The role of sustainable flooring in biophilic design

Biophilic design presents an opportunity for people to connect the indoors with the outdoors by introducing elements of ...

Custom and ready-to-wear carpets impress at Dandenong RSL renovation

Signature Floors collaborated with BSPN Architecture to design and supply custom and ready-to-wear carpets for a recent ...

JUST LAUNCHED: Mark Made Carpet Tiles

JUST LAUNCHED: Oakwood Launch Video

Maricor Maricar X Signature Studio

Megan Park X Signature Studio

Signature Floors Strikeout II Launch Video

Signature Studio - The Way We Work

Vivid 202 Carpet Tiles Launch

Melbourne, VIC
Level 2/125 Flinders Ln

Level 2/125 Flinders Ln

03 9401 0888
