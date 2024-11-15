News
Floor-to-ceiling louvre windows contribute to natural ventilation strategy at new Barker College facility
A crucial feature of the Maths Hub’s design is its emphasis on natural ventilation, achieved through the incorporation o...
Safetyline Jalousie delivers first SJ Espacer louvre project in Melbourne
Safetyline Jalousie has successfully completed its first SJ Espacer project in Melbourne, showcasing the cutting-edge la...
Safetyline Jalousie louvre windows deliver protection, aesthetics and cool breezes to Little Bay home
Safetyline Jalousie louvre windows are seamlessly integrated throughout the property. Designed to capture the cooling oc...
SJ Proteger louvres enhance safety and design in heritage conversion project in Melbourne
Safetyline Jalousie’s SJ Proteger louvres serve as Natural Smoke and Heat Ventilators (NSHV), ensuring that in the event...
SJ Espacer louvre earns coveted Good Design award recognition
This marks the second Good Design Award for Safetyline Jalousie, following their first accolade for the SmartAir system ...
Groundbreaking conceptual space demonstrates inclusive design in education at LEA Conference 2024
Safetyline Jalousie partnered with multiple stakeholders in a collaborative project involving the creation of a conceptu...
SJ Proteger louvre windows deliver safety and comfort at NSW’s largest BTR development
Installed in the corridors of each level, the SJ Proteger louvres serve as Natural Smoke and Heat Ventilators (NSHV). In...
Safetyline Jalousie louvre windows meet aesthetic and practical goals at The Social Quarter
The decision to use Safetyline Jalousie louvres for the Social Quarter at Chadstone Shopping Centre offered numerous ben...
Safetyline Jalousie’s updated ArchiCad object library streamlines architectural design
This library offers seamless integration of Safetyline Jalousie louvre windows directly into digital designs, streamlini...