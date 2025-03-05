News
Kattsafe's elevated walkways provide easy access to rooftop equipment at Sydney CBD tower
Planning and design for this project were key towards providing a system that would give the client ease of access to eq...
Why height safety systems should be integrated into your building during the design stage
Adding height access and fall protection systems during the initial design phase of your building can save time and mone...
Kattsafe systems ensure safe and compliant access to maintenance crews at Cbus Super Stadium
Kattsafe access platforms, rigid rail and needle systems were selected as the most suitable and practical solutions.
Kattsafe systems ensure fall protection and safe roof access at Victorian Heart Hospital
The intricate facade required a flexible system that could be shaped to follow the many twists and turns but also one th...
Kattsafe’s rope access solution for Melbourne’s iconic Herald Sun Building helps preserve heritage facade
Our rigid rail system was chosen as the ideal solution, as it could mount to the exterior of the building with minimal d...
5 situations where height safety is ignored when working at height
Working at height comes with its own set of risks for workers, with falls from height either resulting in serious injuri...
Why skylight protection is needed even if you have roof safety mesh installed
Did you know insufficient skylight protection is one of the primary causes of injury or death in Australia, resulting fr...
Rope access systems Vs BMUs – Pros and Cons
Rope access systems and building maintenance units (BMUs) are the two options often preferred by builders, building owne...
Rope davit, rigid rail and access systems enable safe maintenance at Artarmon data centre
Access systems were required for regular maintenance of the glass facades, and designated walkways were needed for perso...
