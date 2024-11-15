Proud Partners of the 2025 Sustainability Awards
Interior Design
News
PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival 2025 x GH Commercial: Design meets fashion
GH Commercial proudly partners with PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival 2025, showcasing sustainable flooring and custom c...
Everything about carpet backings – types, features and benefits
Read on to find out more about our carpet backings and how they are designed to enhance the performance of your carpet, ...
Lichen Community Collection meets biophilic design brief for Tasmanian health insurance office
The flooring was meticulously chosen by Terroir, an architectural firm based in Hobart, who ultimately decided on the Li...
Custom woven carpet enhances cultural experience at Māori-led Pounamu Pathway centre
Made from an 80/20 wool blend, the carpets combine comfort and durability, ideal for high foot traffic areas in public s...
Bespoke woven carpet designs help achieve cohesive, contemporary style at Novotel Preston
Architectus worked with our in-house design team to create a custom carpet design that met the design requirements of ea...
Thinking in new dimensions with Studio.SC Directors Nicholas Bandounas and Ed Salib
Studio.SC directors Nicholas Bandounas and Ed Salib stress architects’ need to embrace diverse roles, combining strategi...
Innovative flooring solutions enhance access, foster positive work environment at Kiwi Rail office
Designed by JCY Architects, the floor pattern showcases three colours of Godfrey Hirst Spectrum Designer Jet tiles – 720...
GH Commercial awarded Gold Medal by EcoVadis
The results put GH Commercial in the top 97th percentile of more than 100,000+ rated companies in the EcoVadis global ne...
Modular carpet in shifting light and dark colourways creates fresh visual narratives at new school
Henley Brook Primary utilises a mix of Field of View Light and Field of View Dark in a deep Indigo colourway transitione...
Resources
Podcasts
Episode 226: Studio.SC balances aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability across diverse projects
Studio.SC or Scott Carver as it was known then was established in Sydney in 1983 by Stuart Scott and Malcolm Carver usin...
Interior Design for large-scale projects with Amanda York
Interiors Lead for Grimshaw Architects Amanda York says she has always been drawn to ambitious, large scale, cultural an...
Episode 221: Amanda York from Grimshaw on design authenticity & designing specifically for place
Amanda York is a highly accomplished Interior Designer with over 20 years’ experience and is currently the Interiors Lea...
“Spaces that spark brilliance” with Unispace Head of Design Ian Worthy
Unispace aims to inspire brilliance through thoughtful space design, as Head of Design Ian Worthy emphasises. They prior...
Episode 214: Ian Worthy from Unispace explains how workplace design has changed
Head of Design, Australia, at Unispace, Ian Worthy has helped to transform over 25 workplaces across the Asia Pacific re...
Stronger together: Dreamtime and GH Commercial partnership
A unique collaboration between Dreamtime Flooring and GH Commercial is bringing Indigenous artwork to life through floor...
Episode 202: Taking commercial flooring to the next social level: GH Commercial & Dreamtime Flooring collaboration
Joel Williamson is the National Sales Manager of GH Commercial and Josh Haddock is the Managing Director of Dreamtime F...
Designing for Care helps create thriving communities with the Mohawk Group’s Royce Epstein
Each year Mohawk Group develops a theme to help drive product development. This year it is Designing for Care. Designing...
Episode 198: Royce Epstein, Senior Design Director, Mohawk Group talks about the ‘Culture of Care’ in design
Royce Epstein is a seasoned professional with three decades of experience in commercial interior design and architecture...
Sustainability Awards
GH Commercial raises the bar for sustainable flooring with ECS Level 4+ certification
Sustainability in design and construction has evolved from a trend to an absolute necessity, and GH Commercial recognise...
Sustainability trends in interior design
Australia's design scene has always been a melting pot of influences, reflecting the country’s intricate cultural herita...
GH Commercial weaves design, culture and collaboration into the Geelong Arts Centre transformation
Defined by the dynamic juxtaposition between ARM Architecture’s whimsical, curtain-like concrete facade draped over the ...
Dreamtime Flooring and GH Commercial launch "Here Before": A tapestry of ancient culture and cutting-edge innovation
This dynamic design encourages the eye to wonder and explore the elaborate symbolism of the pattern. This eye-catching v...
Illustrious interiors: Taking sustainability inside
Today we are delighted to announce that entries for the 2024 Sustainability Awards have opened! With 18 categories for o...
A sustainability declaration: GH Commercial on their most important certifications
Ask anyone in the architecture, construction, and design industries about certifications and they’ll tell you the same t...
Less is more: Energy efficiency at GH Commercial
“Sustainability – that is, reducing our environmental impact – has always been important,” says Brendan Glen, Engineerin...
From surfing to flooring: Q&A with Lachlan Howell from GH Commercial
For Lachlan Howell, passion for sustainability was born alongside the Great Ocean Road – and it’s been a crucial part of...
The ingenuity of sustainable interiors
The art of interior design is an essential ingredient in crafting a space that serves its intended purpose. A plethora o...