News
150 Years of Tomorrow – Pioneering new standards in the sanitary industry since 1874
150 Years of Tomorrow – Pioneering new standards in the sanitary industry since 1874

Geberit’s journey of innovation began in 1874 as a one-man business in the historic Swiss town of Rapperswil on Lake Zur...

Geberit Product Catalogue is out now
Geberit Product Catalogue is out now

The updated Geberit Online Catalogue is here, now renamed as the Product Catalogue.

Contributing to sustainable construction with resource-saving solutions
Contributing to sustainable construction with resource-saving solutions

More than a third of global CO2 emissions are due to the construction industry and building maintenance. No wonder there...

Geberit 180 George St
Geberit SuperTube case study

Spacious living quarters were integral to the design of Meriton’s 180 George in Parramatta, which sets a new standard fo...

Wood accents in the bathroom
Wood accents in the bathroom

You can find real wood on the floor, as wall panels, and in bathroom furniture, while lay-on washbasins are increasingly...

The different shades of white
The different shades of white

White is a popular colour in bathroom design. However, you may have noticed this colour doesn’t necessarily always look ...

Bathroom in the roof space? Create a penthouse vibe
Bathroom in the roof space? Create a penthouse vibe

When it comes to bathroom installations on the top floor, you will have to find ways of getting around the sloping roof.

Metallic trends in bathroom finishes
Metallic trends in bathroom finishes

Metallic is trending in interiors, especially in living and bathroom spaces.

Planning doors for space-saving bathrooms
Planning doors for space-saving bathrooms

When you are designing a bathroom within the constraints of limited space availability, it’s important to find space-sav...

Resources
CPD
Geberit CPD June 2024 Session
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - Responsible products and the pathways to sustainability

For specifiers, treading the pathway to sustainability is a tricky task. Amidst the many claims of environmental respons...

Frequently Asked Questions
A concealed cistern is a toilet cistern that is installed either in the wall cavity, in a hob (vanity) ...
Concealed cisterns are very popular due to the space saving advantages and the clean, streamlined look. There are also hygiene benefits ...
A wall hung toilet pan is one that is attached to the wall instead of sitting on the floor. As its name suggests wall hung pans ...
A back to wall pan is a floor standing pan that is pushed back to the wall with no gap.
Access for any service or maintenance issues is through the flush plate. Pneumatic cisterns will be located within a remotely mounted position.
A Pneumatic flush will give you a greater minimalistic look.
1800 GEBERIT (1800 4323 748) is attended during office hours from 8am to 5pm Monday - Friday (excluding public holidays)...
Geberit Duofix cistern frames are tested to support 400 kg static weight.
Geberit products are available through a number of dedicated retailers nationally. You can find a list on the Geberit website ...
The product number is located in the back of all Geberit concealed cisterns. The code will be in the following format: 123.456.78.9. ...
The Geberit Sigma cisterns and Geberit Sigma Duofix frames are compatible with the Sigma plates. Bolero plates will also be compatible ...
Geberit concealed cisterns are WELS approved to be paired with any approved manufacturers pan.
All Geberit cisterns have Watermark and WELS approval. To find out more about certificates please ring 1800 GEBERIT (1800 4323748).
Geberit is a Swiss brand established in 1874 by Caspar Gebert. Geberit is represented in over 100 countries world-wide.
Recommended Retail Prices (RRP) are available on the Geberit website or contact your local plumbing supplier.
Geberit is a wholesaler however plumbing suppliers can be found on the store locator on the Geberit website please click this link.
The Sigma range - wall hung and back to wall cisterns - can be installed in-wall with a standard 90mm wall cavity for front flush activation. ...
A qualified plumber is required to install your concealed cistern. We offer training and technical support for Plumbers ...
We offer training and technical support for Plumbers who would like to learn more about the installation. ...
There is no need to rip tiles from the wall as Geberit concealed cistern internals (valves) can be accessed through the “service opening” ...
Contact the store that you purchased the product from with your invoice details and arrange for them to book a service call ...
Turn the water off to the cistern. If the water still leaks, turn off your water mains. If your cistern valve is still in the warranty period (3 years) ...
Many plumbing merchants and boutique bathroom stores carry Geberit spare parts. Look up a retailer close to your address online.
Spare parts are available for 25 years after the last date of product manufacture.
Contact the store that you purchased the product from and try to get a copy of the invoice.
There are a number of service videos available to access and watch or download. Click on the service tab if that’s what you are looking for ...
Never use aggressive cleaning agents that are abrasive or corrosive. All that is required to clean the flush plate effectively is a soft micro fibre cloth.
Leave a message or write an email to support.au@geberit.com
Contact your supplier to raise the concern.
10 years on the HDPE cistern and the Duofix frame, 3 years on the internal valves, 1 year on the valve washer from the date of manufacture.
All Geberit flush plates come with a 3 year warranty.
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

Unit 1, 13 Boundary Road

02 9889 7866
