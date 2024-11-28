Logo
Carinya Residential Windows & Doors
Carinya Residential Windows & Doors
WindowsDoors
Versatile Carinya range suits diverse needs of mixed use development
Several products from Carinya Residential Windows & Doors were installed at the Alba Apartments in Mason Point VIC to me...

Stylish glazing adds a contemporary edge to designer Melbourne townhouses
Clever design was combined with stylish window and door framing products to deliver contemporary, light-filled and spaci...

New Trigg home showcases Carinya’s window and door framing range
A new home in the coastal suburb of Trigg in Perth, WA, is a veritable showcase for Carinya’s extensive range of commerc...

Carinya’s sliding doors and windows help transform Tea Tree Gully house
Sliding doors and windows from Carinya Residential Windows & Doors were an integral part of this transformation of the h...

Award winning open plan rural home features Carinya doors and windows
The Wandi Shed House is a fully self-contained two-bedroom home set on a rural property in Western Australia.

Renovated open plan home gets doors and windows to match
Various styles of doors and windows from Alspec and Carinya product ranges were selected and installed in a newly renova...

Carinya windows providing light and privacy at new Adelaide home
A spacious, custom designed family home in Adelaide utilised window and door framing systems from Carinya Residential Wi...

New home combines orientation and glazing mix for year-round comfort
A simple four-bedroom house in Wy Yung, VIC has been able to achieve a comfortable year-round environment by ensuring go...

Smartly placed doors and windows boost light and airflow at Elwood townhouses
The light-filled, well-ventilated interiors of the townhouses are a result of the well-positioned awning and sliding win...

Showing 9 of 14 news
Videos
Carinya Bi-Fold Door Introduction

Carinya Select Bi-Fold Door

Carinya Select Bi-Fold Door - Hardware

Carinya Select Bi-Fold Door - Home Transformation Before & After

Carinya Select Bi-Fold Doors - Screening Options

Carinya Select Bi-Fold Doors - Sill Options

Carinya Select Bi-Fold Windows

Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

1300 257 732
