ASP Access Floors’ environmental commitment
ASP Access Floors’ Environmental Policy outlines how the company endeavours to use recycled materials, reduce its carbon...
ASP delivers airtight access floor at global ANZ HQ in Melbourne
ASP Access Floors supplied and installed an airtight access floor system with smoke and zone baffling at ANZ’s global he...
Access floor with Industrial Grade loading successfully delivered at Equinix Data Centre
A thorough understanding of data centre equipment and functionality was required in order to deliver a successful access...
Low height access floor simplifies maintenance at Westpac Place
The ICON X raised floor system from ASP Access Floors was the perfect solution to provide a low height access floor at 1...
Industrial access floor meets challenging requirements at Telstra Data Centre
A super industrial grade access floor from ASP Access Floors was installed at the Telstra Data Centre in Clayton, Victor...
Grid planning assists ASP deliver access flooring at circular 1 Bligh Street tower
The circular design of the commercial tower at 1 Bligh Street provided ASP Access Floors an opportunity to demonstrate t...
Sustainability drives ASP’s raised floor installation at Australian Catholic University
The Australian Catholic University has been designed and built for sustainability with several features incorporated for...
Server room fitout in RMIT building features ASP access flooring
An access flooring system from ASP Access Floors was installed in the server room at the RMIT Swanston Academic Building...
Industrial grade access flooring installed at multiple heights in Crown Casino, Melbourne
An industrial grade casino flooring system from ASP Access Floors was installed in multiple finishes and at variable hei...
Sustainability Awards
Sustainable magnetism: A formula for flooring success
ASP Access Floors manufacture access flooring systems in 600mm x 600mm panels. The panels can be lifted to allow access ...
Floors in the system: How ASP Access Floors is making construction more sustainable
A requirement to submit detailed product lifecycle assessments and sustainability statements for a major tender nine yea...
Having the intelligence to power our homes
Intelligence, in its purest form, is an innate sense of knowledge. To have the understanding and comprehension to comple...
Q&A with Angela Zlatar, Marketing & Sustainability Manager at ASP Floors
Angela Zlatar, the Marketing & Sustainability Manager at ASP Floors talks to us about her role at ASP Floors, the import...
The art of implementing smart ideas
As building practice evolves, the technologies that accompany modern residences move with it. The Smart Building Ideas c...
