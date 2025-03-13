Logo
News
Duracube Compact Laminate meets design brief at Campbelltown cancer care centre
Duracube Compact Laminate meets design brief at Campbelltown cancer care centre

Demonstrating the ability to identify potential challenges whilst they exist on paper and providing solutions, Duracube ...

Australian Revit models for toilet and shower partitioning systems
Australian Revit models for toilet and shower partitioning systems

Our Revit models are developed to facilitate quick, accurate documentation and specification for wet area designs that a...

Robust partitioning systems deliver privacy and vandal resistance in sporting facility’s change rooms
Robust partitioning systems deliver privacy and vandal resistance in sporting facility’s change rooms

Duracube supplied and installed Pedestal Mount – Overhead Braced (POB) partitioning with privacy edge and custom designe...

3 top benefits of compact laminate in toilet partition systems
3 top benefits of compact laminate in toilet partition systems

Compact laminate is a high pressure, solid composite material that is rigid and smarter than any acrylic, plastic, or st...

Duracube systems specified for amenity areas at Bandiana military barracks
Duracube systems specified for amenity areas at Bandiana military barracks

Duracube provided an innovative solution to customise the Full Height – Privacy Core system to meet the high level of pr...

Duracube partitioning system installed for surface change facility at remote BHP mine site
Duracube partitioning system installed for surface change facility at remote BHP mine site

Duracube supplied a robust toilet and shower partitioning system that is easy to clean with a hose and prevents water tr...

What are the requirements for ambulant toilet cubicles?
What are the requirements for ambulant toilet cubicles?

The ambulant toilet cubicle requirements to provide ambulant accessible facilities were prescribed in the Building Code ...

Duracube systems deliver vandal resistance and privacy at Penrith sports precinct’s amenities building
Duracube systems deliver vandal resistance and privacy at Penrith sports precinct’s amenities building

Duracube supplied and installed quality 2700mm high partitioning systems, bench seating and lockers at the Parker Street...

A guide to code-compliant toilet cubicle dimensions in Australia
A guide to code-compliant toilet cubicle dimensions in Australia

Whilst there are no set cubicle sizes, the Australian Standard AS1428.1 sets out some of the minimum cubicle measurement...

Showing 9 of 18 news
