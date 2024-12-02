An ultra-sustainable, intelligent family home

Hampton House is a highly sustainable family home that utilises intelligent technology to minimise energy consumption.

Brief

The clients were seeking a thermally stable and energy efficient five-bedroom house in the bayside Melbourne suburb of Hampton.

Space and a carefully considered floorplan were key elements of the brief; the clients needed enough room and separation to live comfortably with their three teenage children and any other family coming to visit.

Design

The house presents as a simple composition of three conjoined forms. On the left sits the garage, which is clad in weathered recycled hardwood to conceal the doors, while also contrasting with the white vertically grooved cladding on the majority of the house. The garage’s curved wall leads to a door in the void between the garage and front bedroom forms.

Above these forms, the upper level’s asymmetrical gable roof creates a large north-facing space for 6.5kW of solar panels to be mounted. Meanwhile, the upper level overhangs the ground floor to provide effective northern summer shading to the front door.

The house has been designed to potentially accommodate three different generations. In the centre of the house are the main living rooms, oriented north to maximise passive solar performance and open the house to the garden.

Branching off the living zones are three separate bedroom zones. The parent’s retreat is at the rear, at the front is a spare room with a fold-down bed for the owner’s parents to stay, while the upper level is the children’s domain with their bedrooms, bathroom and a separate sitting room.

The house is all-electric, incorporating intelligent technology to minimise energy consumption. Systems include heat recovery ventilation, heat pump based hot water and hydronic heating. The house has a NatHERS rating of 7.6 Stars.

Sustainability features

Habitech Systems’ modular construction system has been used to deliver a super-insulated and air-tight building fabric, minimising the amount of heating and cooling required to keep the house comfortable. Specifically, Habitech’s modular Structural Insulated Panel (SIPs) system was used to construct the walls and roof of the house. Custom cut-to-size, these panels deliver solid R4.3 wall insulation and R5.0 roof insulation without thermal bridging elements. This system provides the structure, insulation and cladding of the house.

Other features include: