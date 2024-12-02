A timeless addition to a Melbourne Art Deco home

This project is a timeless and contemporary addition to an Art Deco home in Melbourne. The addition carefully responds to the existing heritage structure with the use of similar materials, while contrasting through form.

Brief

The clients had owned the home for 25 years without any modifications. They wanted to improve its dark and dysfunctional spaces to create better entertaining spaces inside and outside, as well as adding an extra bathroom.

Design

A square steel form was chosen to respond to the existing circular and triangular forms. Meanwhile, the newly light-filled interiors emulate the material and detail of existing interior features, creating a strong connection between old and new. A combination of light and dark materials was also chosen in the house to create a moody space typical of its period.

According to the architects, the execution of the highly detailed design and craftsmanship of this project sets a precedent for how best to renovate and prolong the life of a period home without excessive cost or extensive demolition.

The design response is one of constraint and consideration, which adds cultural value not only to the house but also enriches the character of the neighbourhood.