Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
A timeless addition to a Melbourne Art Deco home

A timeless addition to a Melbourne Art Deco home

This project is a timeless and contemporary addition to an Art Deco home in Melbourne.

Art Deco extension outside

This project is a timeless and contemporary addition to an Art Deco home in Melbourne. The addition carefully responds to the existing heritage structure with the use of similar materials, while contrasting through form.

Brief

The clients had owned the home for 25 years without any modifications. They wanted to improve its dark and dysfunctional spaces to create better entertaining spaces inside and outside, as well as adding an extra bathroom.

Design

Art Deco extension square form

A square steel form was chosen to respond to the existing circular and triangular forms. Meanwhile, the newly light-filled interiors emulate the material and detail of existing interior features, creating a strong connection between old and new. A combination of light and dark materials was also chosen in the house to create a moody space typical of its period.

Art Deco extension frame

According to the architects, the execution of the highly detailed design and craftsmanship of this project sets a precedent for how best to renovate and prolong the life of a period home without excessive cost or extensive demolition.

Art Deco extension interior

The design response is one of constraint and consideration, which adds cultural value not only to the house but also enriches the character of the neighbourhood.

Project Summary
LocationSt Kilda East, VIC
Year2018
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectLuke Fry Architecture & Interior Design
PhotographerZoe Wighton
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap