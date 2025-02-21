The Ascot by LIFE Architecture and Urban Design draws inspiration from the opulence of Flemington Racecourse and the spectacle of the legendary Melbourne Cup.



Comprising two harmonious structures, named Crown and Parade, the architecture meticulously combines elements of form and materials while embracing lush central gardens.

Emanating an enduring and sophisticated presence, The Ascot’s visual character is articulated through a harmonious blend of recessed balconies and walkways, striking vertical components, and varied dwelling spaces, all enriched by subtle bronze accents and intricate detailing.



The design intent was to immerse occupants in a contemporary lifestyle that offers a comprehensive package. Elevating life through high-performance apartment living that seamlessly integrates a genuine sense of community with an array of outstanding quality amenities and services. User well-being a top priority, with convenient daily access to state-of-the-art gym facilities, serene gardens, yoga and meditation retreats, and well-appointed work-from-home spaces.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?

The initial vision for The Ascot was to craft an urban sanctuary that draws inspiration from the grandeur of the Flemington Racecourse and the cultural spectacle of the Melbourne Cup. The design aimed to translate this opulence into a residential context, creating a living experience that goes beyond mere functionality. The concept was anchored in the duality of luxury and community, merging high-performance apartment living with an enriched social atmosphere.



As the project evolved, the design focus expanded to emphasise wellness, adaptability, and community integration. This evolution was driven by the desire to respond to emerging lifestyle trends, particularly the increased need for work-from-home solutions and holistic wellness amenities. The result was a thoughtfully designed space that offers a balanced mix of private retreats and shared community facilities, allowing residents to experience both solitude and social interaction seamlessly.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?

One of the most significant challenges was achieving a harmonious balance between opulence and sustainability. The initial design ambition was to mirror the grandeur of the racecourse; however, this had to be carefully balanced with sustainable design principles and cost efficiencies. To overcome this, the team employed a meticulous selection of materials, opting for bronze accents and textured finishes that evoke luxury while remaining sustainable and durable.

Additionally, integrating a wide array of high-end amenities within a cohesive design framework required innovative space planning. The solution was a modular approach, where spaces such as the Gold Class cinema, golf simulator, and games room were designed to be adaptable and multi-functional. This flexibility ensured that the design could cater to evolving resident needs without compromising on quality or experience.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?

From the outset, a collaborative approach was central to the design process. Engaging with the client through regular workshops and feedback sessions allowed us to align the vision with their expectations continuously. By focusing on "Creating architecture for LIFE," we aimed to deliver a living experience that aligns with the client's aspirations for luxury, community, and wellness.

The inclusion of state-of-the-art gym facilities, serene gardens, and dedicated work-from-home spaces was a direct response to client feedback and emerging residential trends. These features were meticulously tailored to enhance everyday living, ensuring that the project not only met but exceeded the client’s expectations in terms of both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?

Yes, The Ascot showcases a blend of innovative techniques and material applications that set it apart. The use of recessed balconies and walkways serves both an aesthetic and functional purpose, providing passive shading and enhancing the thermal performance of the building. The integration of bronze accents adds a layer of sophistication while also offering durability and low maintenance.

Furthermore, the central garden spaces were designed using a biophilic approach to enhance well-being, creating a natural oasis that promotes a sense of tranquillity and community. The landscape design uses native and drought-tolerant plants to align with sustainable practices, reducing water consumption while contributing to the lush, immersive environment.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?

The Ascot exemplifies LIFE Architecture and Urban Design’s commitment to "Creating architecture for LIFE." It is a testament to our philosophy of designing spaces that elevate the quality of living by integrating luxury, sustainability, and community. This project reflects our belief that architecture should not only respond to the present needs of its occupants but also anticipate future shifts in lifestyle and living patterns.



The inclusion of diverse amenities, coupled with an emphasis on wellness and flexibility, aligns with our broader portfolio, where we consistently strive to blend functionality with aesthetic excellence. The Ascot stands as a representation of our design ethos—creating not just buildings but vibrant, resilient communities that adapt to the evolving needs of modern urban living.

