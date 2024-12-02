Logo
The sustainable rural home designed to frame nature views

Paddock House is a new home in rural surrounds, designed with a series of framed apertures to capture nature views.

sustainable rural home design nature views

The home is wrapped in a skin of pre-sealed raw cement sheeting for a robust, maintenance-free finish. Inside, walls are constructed of concrete block to create a neutral, textural backdrop for the warm timber veneer joinery and plywood ceilings.

A simple rectangular floor plan has been used, with bedrooms and wet areas to the west and the living space to the east.

The living space is a singular living, dining and kitchen volume that opens to the north onto a transitional verandah with the main outdoor living area to the east. The space can be accessed via a wall of glazed sliding doors, which also help adjust the climate from a cool breezeway in summer to a protected outdoor room during the cold and windy winter months.

Sustainability features

Sustainable design features include passive measures such as northern orientation, efficient cross-ventilation and calculated eave overhang to optimise the home’s climate year-round. The home also features a heat pump hot water system, grey water recycling and a 4.5kW solar array that is shared with another house on the lot.

A (tile-finished) concrete floor slab and insulated blockwork walls provide thermal mass to the home, ensuring it is warm in winter and cold in summer.

Project Summary
LocationMargaret River, WA
Year2018
StatusComplete
Size170 m²
Credits
Architectarchterra
