The sustainable rural home designed to frame nature views

Paddock House is a new home in rural surrounds, designed with a series of framed apertures to capture nature views.

The home is wrapped in a skin of pre-sealed raw cement sheeting for a robust, maintenance-free finish. Inside, walls are constructed of concrete block to create a neutral, textural backdrop for the warm timber veneer joinery and plywood ceilings.

A simple rectangular floor plan has been used, with bedrooms and wet areas to the west and the living space to the east.

The living space is a singular living, dining and kitchen volume that opens to the north onto a transitional verandah with the main outdoor living area to the east. The space can be accessed via a wall of glazed sliding doors, which also help adjust the climate from a cool breezeway in summer to a protected outdoor room during the cold and windy winter months.

Sustainability features

Sustainable design features include passive measures such as northern orientation, efficient cross-ventilation and calculated eave overhang to optimise the home’s climate year-round. The home also features a heat pump hot water system, grey water recycling and a 4.5kW solar array that is shared with another house on the lot.

A (tile-finished) concrete floor slab and insulated blockwork walls provide thermal mass to the home, ensuring it is warm in winter and cold in summer.