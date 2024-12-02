A striking modernist home in rural Queensland

This project is a striking modernist home that shines in its rural surrounds.

Located in the Noosa Hinterland in Doonan, the house has been designed to capture distant views across the hinterland while still maintaining privacy. This has been achieved through the home’s distinct U-shaped design.

Set over a single level, the home uses an arrangement of nooks and levels to create separate areas, while still retaining an effortless indoor-outdoor connection.

An abundance of glass and indoor-outdoor living spaces keep the space light and open, while separate master suite and guest bedroom wings afford internal privacy and lush bushland views.

A simple white and grey palette has been adopted throughout. This helps to create a sense of calmness to the interior and allows the timber highlights and natural stone entry wall to stand out as features.

Overall, these elements result in a home which feels like a retreat and allows the occupants to unwind and recharge when they are at home.

