Restoring a quaint cottage to its former glory

Restoring a quaint cottage to its former glory

A quaint, two-tone single-fronted brick cottage in Carlton has been restored to its former glory and enhanced by two new rear additions.

station house exterior

The clients, a semi-retired couple moving from the outer suburbs to the inner city, wanted more bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as new living areas with open space and an abundance of natural light.

station house front facade

However, there were challenges, including tight site conditions, close neighbours, potential overshadowing issues and heritage overlays and restrictions.

Design response

In response to the brief and challenges, the architects ensured the additions had a small footprint and used skylights and polycarbonate roof sheets to help capture light throughout the home (also a nod to 1950s service station design).

station house roof

Dark Colorbond cladding and recycled red bricks from the demolition were also re-used from the demolition, enforcing sustainable principels and creating a contemporary addition to the home. Existing grapevines will also serve to shade the home against westerly sun.

station house interior

Sustainability features

  • Reclaimed/recycled brickwork
  • Hydronic heating system controlled via apps
  • Insulation and double-glazing throughout
Project Summary
LocationCarlton, VIC
Year2018
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectSG2 Design
PhotographerDouglas Mark Black
