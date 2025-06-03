Proclamation House’s sculptural silhouette marks its presence amid a varied streetscape, referencing the proportions, pitched volumes and generous setbacks of the suburb’s archetypal character homes.

A palette of earthy render and aluminium detailing lends rawness to the architecture while obscuring boundaries between the landscape, interior and exterior, resulting in an immersive environment that elevates the client’s everyday living rituals.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?

State of Kin: Envisioned as an inner-city sanctuary for a multi-generational family, the design of Proclamation House was centred around nurturing a strong sense of ‘family community’.



This guiding principle informed the spatial arrangement, resulting in a 2.5-bedroom home anchored by generous shared living areas surrounding a central garden. Over time, the vision evolved to emphasise a balance between privacy and connection, with spaces that support both gathering and retreat.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?

One of the key design challenges was achieving sensitivity to the surrounding character cottage vernacular, while maximising a compact site to meet the needs of a modern family. Our response was to echo the proportions, volumes and setbacks of the original dwelling and broader streetscape, finding new expression in a series of abstracted, sweeping and angular planes.

During construction, the use of unconventional materials and geometries required close collaboration with the builder and trades. Detailed mock-ups, iterative on-site adjustments, and a strong trust in our artisans were essential in resolving the project’s complexity and realising the vision with precision.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?

The design was shaped by an open, ongoing dialogue with the clients. The brief called for an immersive, light-filled space with areas for the family to entertain, come together and find respite, elevating their everyday living rituals.



By allowing their values and lifestyle to guide the spatial and sensory qualities of the design, we ensured that the home felt not only tailored but deeply personal.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?

An olive-toned hemp render saturates the walls, ceilings, select floors and interior elements, obscuring the boundaries between the landscape, interior and exterior to create a feeling of unexpected immersion. The material naturally regulating humidity and temperature while delivering a highly sustainable, hypo-allergenic, low-VOC finish.

Complementing the render, an oxidised concrete slab, stone vanities, and exterior crazy paving build a rich, layered visual language. These natural elements, animated by shifting light and shadow, enhance the tactile and tonal cohesion of the home.

Proclamation House’s innovative design balances sensitivity to context with the needs of its occupants, creating a home that will remain relevant for decades to come.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?

Proclamation House reflects our passion for designing spaces that are both expressive and deeply personal. It champions individuality, material richness, and a bold yet nuanced architectural identity - core principles of our broader body of work.



Like many of our projects, it responds intuitively to its place and the people who inhabit it. Though visually striking, its essence lies in the everyday – how people move through, feel in, and connect with their spaces.



Proclamation House was named House of the Year at Habitus x Winnings House of the Year 2024.

