COX Architecture has announced the completion of On Hills Central, a landmark residential project in Sydney's northwest that redefines the standard for urban living in the growing Rouse Hill precinct.



Introducing a new architectural language to the area, the design is defined by an intricate brickwork façade that injects warmth and character to both the region’s surrounding skyline and streetscape.

The outcome, developed in partnership with Brickworks, reflects a commitment to materiality and precision, achieving a level of detail and quality rarely seen in residential projects of this scale.



“On Hills Central is a statement on how architecture can enhance urban living while remaining grounded in place and purpose,” says Felipe Miranda, director at COX.



“The brick detailing is an example of how traditional craftsmanship can create something contemporary and characterful for the community.”

The design also takes inspiration from the Hills District’s natural environment and community ethos, responding to the area’s unique climate and lifestyle. It offers spaces for both community connection and individual respite, with generous areas designed to encourage interaction among residents.



By sharing the developer’s commitment to designing spaces that balance functionality and community, COX has empowered Ecospective’s vision of high-quality living, enhancing the character and liveability of Rouse Hill.

Building on COX Architecture’s longstanding contribution to the area, including the Rouse Hill Town Centre master plan, the completion of this project supports the area’s ongoing transformation into a vibrant, walkable and connected neighbourhood.

“On Hills Central demonstrates how architecture can shape communities, elevate social value and create places people are proud to call home,” says Miranda.