Spectacular views in a minimalist cantilevered home

This minimalist, rectangular module home sits cantilevered over a crest in Portsea, Victoria.

The six-metre cantilever almost gives the impression of floating, while in reality a core central mode stabilises the two parts of this unique unilateral structure.

Upon arrival, the rear of the home is experienced before the front, with the main entry at the back. According to FGR Architects director Ferras Raffoul, it was important to ensure privacy while still maximising views of the beach and surrounding parklands.

“We really took advantage of the unique location and typology of the site to truly appreciate the surrounds. There is a beautiful sense of transparency in the building where you can look through either side of the home and absorb the views,” says Raffoul.

“This home was designed to be appreciated all year round. There is a simple timelessness to the design of the home. The family will [also] be able to look out and see the world but remain in privacy from onlookers.”

Inside, there is a sun-protected sitting area in the home’s central module that is made from a frameless wall, which creates an overall sense of transparency and allows the home to breathe from one side to the other.

On one side of the home is the living space, complete with an open, glazed façade. The other side, which hovers above the ground, is a private space for three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“A deliberate decision was made to use minimalist interior materials so as to not take away from the views, which each room is strategically positioned to capture,” adds Raffoul.

In the bathroom, the external environment is celebrated through design, with elements such as large skylights that create the illusion of showering outside.

The light-filled kitchen looks out to the swimming pool and beach through frameless glass panels. Automated blinds have been installed to protect the occupants from excess northern light.

