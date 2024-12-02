A modern waterfront addition to an 1880s estate

This project is a refurbishment and contemporary addition to an 1880s estate in Woolwich, NSW.

Located on the Parramatta River, the pavilion addition takes advantage of the steep level change, embracing nature views and access to the water.

The pavilion serves as an additional living space to the house, and offers immediate connection to the garden, pool and jetty.

Old and new have been linked through a delicate glass-framed walkway and original eastern sandstone wall.

According to the architect, the design response was heavily influenced by the clients’ appreciation of art and architecture, both modern and historical.

In internal palette of warm timber materials, cool concrete and original sandstone act as a clean backdrop for the clients’ art and artefacts.