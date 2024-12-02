Taking out the 2023 HIA Australian Project Home of the Year, the Rural Building Company’s Marbelup House mediates beautifully between rural living and contemporary design.

The home is set against a backdrop of the rolling hills of the west coast, with its tonal palette reflective of its locale. Richly hued Marri timber flooring underfoot and handmade tumbled face brick characterise the tonal palette, while A sliding stacker servery window opens out to the expansive south-facing alfresco area. Enormous thickset bush poles and exposed roof timbers adorn the facade.

Internal and external spaces meld into one another via the alfresco area, creating a seamless flow between the indoors and outdoors. The spacious living spaces serve as perfect entertaining guests, while the country kitchen is the ideal heart of the home. The bedrooms contain adequate storage space and natural light.

Marbelup House is a truly special home that offers the best of both worlds: the charm of rural living and the convenience of modern amenities. It is the perfect place to relax and unwind, or to entertain guests in style.