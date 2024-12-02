This project is a high-quality yet low-maintenance weekend retreat that blends effortlessly with its idyllic bush setting.

The brief was simple, with the clients looking for a comfortable retreat that could be “expanded” as needed to accommodate friends and relatives.

Cut into the hillside, the home is designed as three separate pavilions connected by glass linkways. Earth tones were used to help the home blend with its environment while also delineate each pavilion as a living or sleeping space.

The home was strategically oriented to maximise thermal comfort while framing nature views. It also includes a pavilion design that has allowed the owners to create a garden that seamlessly integrates with the home.

An open deck links each of the pavilions and allows the home to be opened up to the landscape.