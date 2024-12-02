Logo
Bringing light into a dark, dilapidated Victorian terrace

This project is a light-filled renovation and addition to a formerly run-down Victorian terrace house in Fitzroy.

Like in most terrace projects, the biggest challenge was dealing with a deep, narrow site locked on both sides by double-height party walls, and with poor visible and physical access to external spaces.

Design approach

The main focus was on injecting light deep into the home, which was achieved through the introduction of light-catching volumes and openings.

The interior spaces have also been flipped, with the living spaces moved to the first floor to take advantage of the additional light.

Concrete was chosen as a primary material because it could be easily formed and moulded to create an undulating textured ceiling that would capture northern and southern light. It was also appealing to the clients, who were looking for a different approach to complement the original heritage home.

Outdoor spaces have been introduced on each level of the home. The addition tapers off to the south, forming a soft garden wedge. The first floor offers a lush and sheltered backdrop to the internal living spaces while a new roof deck provides city views to the south.

Project Summary
LocationVIC
Year2018
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectTaylor Knights Architecture & Interior Design
