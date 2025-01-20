From the architect:

Tucked behind the main house, in full view of the garden, is our warm and inviting new extension to Laroona.

Since its genesis in 1914, this Federation Arts and Crafts style home became disconnected through various renovations. This left behind a legacy of dark corners and dysfunctional space, with returning clients coming to us seeking a home that not only supported their lifestyle but reconnected the separate parts of the property.

Our vision for Laroona was to create a modest extension with minimal detailing. One that complimented the original heritage listed design, while also capitalising on Tasmania’s unique light. This yielded a new sunroom for the clients to bask in, its interiors lined with Tasmanian Oak for warmth and maximum light without the glare. Taking its cues from the existing pitched roof, our design places skylights and windows throughout to reconnect spaces and let light pour in. Timber framing performs a similar role in two ways: by paying homage to the original back door and window, now a working back entrance to the home, and matching the horizontal lines of the original corbelled brickwork.

Simultaneously, a series of modifications were made to other spaces in the home. The kitchen location was flipped, joining it to the sunroom and dining room. The ground level bathroom, toilet and laundry were opened up and lifted to be more airy and light. And the upper level bathroom was reinstated in place of the existing wardrobe, with new storage added to the perimeter of the master bedroom.

Laroona is now a light-filled, well-connected home – a true blending of the old and the new without sacrificing the best parts of either one.