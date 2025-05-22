Step inside the private home of the acclaimed architect-designer duo behind Melbourne Design Studios. Tucked away in Melbourne’s Inner North, this globally recognised, carbon-zero masterpiece redefines what a luxury home can be.



Concealed at the end of a quiet laneway, the five-bedroom Passive House marries natural materials with custom craftsmanship.



In our exclusive interview with Digital Editor Clémence Carayol, the visionary team behind this pioneering home shares their creative journey, commitment to sustainability, and the personal story etched into every corner.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?



Melbourne Design Studios: As founders of architectural firm Melbourne Design Studios ,it was a dream to design our own home. Our vision was to create a timeless piece of luxurious architecture, to enjoy fun spaces for us and our guests while leaving the world a little bit better than we found it.



A home perfect for a family as well as for empty nesters or a professional couple alike. We are a family of five, Felicity and Marc, and our three children, Anna-Lena, Leon and Joshua. and had the pleasure to live in this beautiful home for four amazing years.



When we set out with this project, we set a very high bar for ourselves : We didn’t just want to create the most inspiring luxurious home in the inner north of Melbourne, but we also wanted to build a home with a zero carbon footprint, that is always warm and comfortable, without the need for additional heating in Melbourne’s cold winters.



And we were more than pleased that in fact our home received the best ratings on the international LETI scale, meaning this home is even better than carbon zero, leaving our world just a little bit better than before. Innovative technologies were key to achieving this.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?

Every custom home project is a prototype and bring its own challenges. In this project the laneway access was probably the biggest challenge. it wasn't easy to get big trucks, cranes and concrete trucks in,

but with good planning and preparation, it all worked out perfectly.



We had to make the prefab panels a bit smaller than in other projects to make it easier to handle making it a 150-piece puzzle that our builder put up in just 10 days. Such a great achievement. Good communication and good workmanships is key in every project especially when you set the bar very high/ We worked closely with our amazing builder and trades to achieve this outstanding result.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?



Being your own client has been a fun journey and one we really enjoyed.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?



We build to Passive House standard which one of not the most rigorous building standard globally helping to achieve a very high performing building. This is actually a Passive House Premium (the highest global certification proving its superior performance. It’s probably one of the most iconic sustainable homes ever been for sale in Australia that one lucky new owner will be able to call their home.

We utilised advanced innovative Prefab panels made from solid timber cut to precision - called CLT panels. All timber comes from recycled or sustainable forests. The CLT (Cross-Laminated Timber) panels enabled us to create a draught free structure, that together with wood fibre insulation and triple glazed windows from Austria provided a fantastic envelope, eliminating the need for heating all together and reducing the need for cooling substantially, with an array of solar PV panels that provides power for this and for the EV charger.

The structure has profound acoustic properties and solidity that attributes to the incredible feeling of calm and serenity inside. A smart ventilation system (HRV) brings in fresh filtered air 24/7. The air is free from pollen and other environmental pollutants making you feel rested (even more so if you have hay fever, as the house is a pollen free zone).

This is a very smart technology helping to keep the house at a comfortable temperature while bring in fresh air/ and it is so nice especially at times when you don't wantt to have the windows open (in cold winter nights, hot summer days or hay fever days but its great any day of the year).

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?

We love designing homes that are fantastic for people and at the same time good for the planet. Just imagine the Tesla Roadster as a home - fun, lifestyle, innovation, high performance, luxury, low running cost, good for the planet by design.



We love designing bespoke upmarket homes. Our clients in Melbourne are sitting on the Southside (Toorak and Kew ) as well as in the Inner North.



This home is really the pinnacle, embodying everything we stand for and believe in: A home that enhances wellness, offers a super luxurious lifestyle that is fun and enjoyable while using innovative technologies that help creating a home that is good for the planet too and offering low energy bills to the owner.

This project won gold at the Sustainability Awards 2022 in the Single Dwelling (New) category. Click here to enter our 2025 edition of the Sustainability Awards.