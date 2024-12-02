A home of opposites: Mermaid Beach Residence

Mermaid Beach Residence is a monumental concrete home positioned along a surf beach in Queensland. Designed to stand the test of time, it presents an impressive, guarded facade to the streetfront while opening up to beautiful ocean views to the rear.

The clients’ strong appreciation of concrete led the structure to be designed primarily using concrete internally and externally, with the addition of operable timber shutters on the external windows.

The architecture suggests permanence, contrasting with its impermanent surroundings, which are vulnerable and constantly subject to erosion.

As the site is exposed to cyclonic winds, thunderstorms and penetrating sunlight, the home needed to provide protection while also embracing natural light and ocean views. The result is a home of opposites that somehow manage to exist in perfect harmony.

