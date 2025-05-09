Utilising the natural slope of the site and the grand presence of the original home, this modern extension remains discreetly concealed from street view, hence its name: Hidden House.



Designed to accommodate versatile living, the emphasis is placed on craftsmanship rather than sheer size. The pavilion culminates with its glazed facade adorned with custom timber slat screens, capable of pivoting, providing both protection from the western sun and the option for privacy if desired.

The bold renovation seamlessly merges the traditional and the modern, respecting the integrity of the original architecture while extending into the adjacent surroundings.

The aim was to preserve the existing characteristics of the original dwelling, ensuring they coexist harmoniously with the innovative contemporary additions. An essential aspect of the briefing involved establishing privacy from the neighbouring apartments situated at the rear.

The primary challenges for Eliza Blair Architecture involved a site facing west with an existing neighbouring development along the rear boundary, construction on a confined site situated at the end of a no-through street and the careful selection of materials suitable for a young family.



The original 1888 section of the home has been preserved, featuring traditionally sized rooms and sturdy brick walls, ideal for bedrooms. The main bedroom has been enhanced with the addition of a walk-in-robe, and a discreetly placed laundry is located within one of the homes original rooms. Another existing room offers a versatile space that can serve as a second living area or a guest bedroom, adapting to the evolving needs and circumstances of the family.



A steel portal and dark timber batten gallery walk elegantly links the existing home with the addition, establishing a clear distinction between old and new. By contrast, upon entering the new living pavilion, the open plan kitchen and dining area is flooded with natural light.



A spacious stone kitchen and walk-in pantry now form the heart of the home. The dining area gracefully extends to a sunny outdoor terrace on the north side, while a step-down into the lounge room creates a distinctive sense of space within the open-plan layout.

Although the garden boasts ample space and lush greenery, its western orientation posed challenges such as potential overheating in the extension and the imposing presence of a neighbouring apartment building.



Addressing these issues, a series of full-height pivoting screens emerges as a distinctive feature of the home. These screens offer the flexibility to open the lounge and open-plan living spaces to the garden or provide a shield against the heat and glare of the afternoon sun as needed.



The timber screens operate flawlessly, harmonising with other standout features of the house, such as the substantial natural stone island bench that resembles a sculptural artwork.



The interior palette was thoughtfully curated to cater to the needs of a young family, emphasising durability and functionality while making a bold aesthetic statement. Embracing the authenticity of natural materials, the design seamlessly blends highly veined marble, sleek black timber veneer and robust black steel – a timeless combination that stands resilient against the demands of daily life.

The new addition embraces a design ethos characterised by openness and abundant natural light. Large expanses of glass establish a seamless connection to the backyard, allowing the interior spaces to feel light and airy, emphasising a harmonious integration with the surrounding environment.



The house maximises its spatial footprint, extending gracefully into its surroundings and culminating in a living space that appears to “float” amidst the lush garden. This thoughtful integration of design elements creates a cohesive and visually stunning environment that balances modern sophistication with practical living.



For Interior Designer Studio MKN, the initial vision for Hidden House was to create a private, light-filled sanctuary tucked away from the street—something that felt both quiet and generous in its connection to the outdoors.

From the outset, the client wanted a space that felt calm and restrained, with moments of softness and surprise. As the project evolved, the brief sharpened around functional family living and a deepened connection to landscape, with a strong focus on natural light and material tactility. The plan remained compact, but we worked hard to maximise spatial flow, natural ventilation, and a sense of retreat.



For Studio MKN, the primary challenges involved a west-facing site with an existing neighbouring development along the rear boundary, construction on a confined block at the end of a no-through street, and—uniquely—navigating the process while acting as both designer and client.



“Being so closely involved meant I brought a deep understanding of design detail, but also the tendency to overanalyse and second-guess decisions, simply from knowing too much. Balancing design ambition with practical decision-making required discipline and occasional moments of stepping back to regain perspective,” says Studio MKN Founder Meredith Nettleton.



“On site, working within the existing footprint presented constraints that called for real-time resolution. A strong and trusting relationship with the builder, along with clear and open communication, allowed us to adapt where needed without compromising the integrity of the design.”

According to Nettleton, this project was unique in that she was both the designer and the client, which came with its own challenges—and freedoms.



“It meant I could test ideas instinctively and make decisions quickly, but it also required moments of stepping back to look at the design with a more critical, objective lens. I continuously revisited the brief and asked whether the spaces were genuinely responding to how we live day to day—balancing function with atmosphere,” she says.



“Being so closely involved also allowed me to refine every detail during construction, ensuring the outcome was not only resolved but deeply personal.”



Hidden House is a distilled expression of the studio’s values: thoughtful planning, material richness, and creating homes that feel anchored and nurturing.

“It aligns with our philosophy of working closely with clients to produce spaces that are both practical and poetic—never over-designed, but always considered. It’s also a reflection of our belief in the power of restraint—allowing quality and detail to shine,” Nettleton says.

