Plus Architecture and Whitecasa Developments have unveiled Five on Florence, where refined architectural expression enriches the historic fabric of Brisbane's Teneriffe precinct.



Sitting at the convergence of heritage woolstores and characteristic Queenslanders, this boutique development houses five full-floor three-bedroom residences. Celebrating its context through thoughtful materiality and form, the design creates a contemporary addition that enhances the streetscape's established rhythm.





At street level, textural brickwork creates an intimate pedestrian experience, drawing inspiration from the robust materiality of the surrounding industrial buildings. Above, reflective fluted glazing reinterprets the verticality of Brisbane's traditional corrugated roofing, allowing upper levels to seemingly disappear against the sky while the woolstores maintain their commanding presence.



Each residence embraces Brisbane's subtropical climate through its north-east orientation, featuring generous balconies and integrated planters, while fluted concrete balustrades continue the vertical expression throughout.



"We envisioned the building as a chandelier in the streetscape, crystallising and refracting light while reflecting the architectural language of Teneriffe's established cottages. In certain moments, you catch glimpses of these historic homes reflected in the contemporary glass – creating this beautiful dialogue between past and present,” says Plus Architecture Director Danny Juric.



"Each facade element is designed to capture and fracture light, creating an ever-changing play of reflections throughout the day. The composed form creates private sanctuaries with exceptional city aspects, while maintaining a dynamic street presence."



Describing the project's evolution, Whitecasa Development Director Tom White says that Plus Architecture's innovative concept design set the foundation for this remarkable project.



“Their vision has been brilliantly realised through exceptional interior architecture and delivery expertise,” he adds.





Receiving a positive market response, four of the five residences have been secured by owner-occupiers, with particular interest in the ground floor residence due to its dual-street frontage.



Recognised by Brisbane City Council for its considered architectural response, Five on Florence demonstrates how contemporary design can amplify Teneriffe's built history, establishing a new benchmark for contextual architecture in Brisbane's evolving urban fabric.

