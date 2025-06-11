From the landscape architect:



The heritage boundary wall was retained and remains a visual feature to the front garden, creating a ‘walled garden’ and sheltered private courtyard. The courtyard includes a seating alcove, living ground surfaces, a raised herb garden and citrus trees as part of the kitchen garden provision.



The outdoor dining and kitchen timber decks to the rear garden are surrounded by a series of terraced lawn steps and amphitheatre, providing informal spill out areas and an opportunity to connect outdoor entertaining to the lowest lawn terrace and the creek beyond.



The significant Eucalypt tree was retained, protected, and championed and can be appreciated from all aspects of the rear of the home. Permeable fencing to the northern boundary maintains views to Second Creek and the natural vernacular of the creek line is introduced into the rear garden, with native plantings to the lower garden and rock embankment.



Existing site rock was retained and recycled to create the embankment which supports the upper-level productive garden terrace, fruit trees and herbs, with raised steel planters as a materiality continuation of the lawn steel edging. A utility zone is tucked neatly down the eastern side of the house.

The extensive green roof features indigenous drought tolerant natives suitable for the exposed conditions. Strategic placement of recycled site logs and rocks, and gravel mulch stabilise the lightweight soil profile, and support biodiversity and habitat opportunities.



The green roof improves insulation to the home and provides a reduced heat island effect, reduces stormwater run-off, provides flora and fauna habitat, and visual beauty.



With a love of gardens, the client desired a series of garden rooms that reflected their new architectural home. This provided inspiration for the front garden, which draws reference from the feature stone clad entrance and is reflected in the stepper pedestrian pathway and stone set driveway inlay.



The heritage boundary wall is retained and remains a visual feature to the front garden, creating a ‘walled garden’ and sheltered private courtyard. This is separated from the main entrance by a timber batten fence as visual extension of the building facade cladding.

The courtyard includes a seating alcove, raised herb garden and citrus trees as part of the kitchen garden provision. A key aspect of the client brief was to provide living ground surfaces, and the courtyard consists of mass planted ground cover through stone steppers.



A quarry fines path continues the permeable ground surfaces along the western side of the home and the fence line is screened with an evergreen hedge. Overlooking issues to the neighbours and boundary were mitigated through planting an avenue of advanced Callistemon salignus.



The outdoor dining and kitchen timber decks to the rear garden are surrounded by a series of terraced lawn steps and amphitheatre, providing informal spill out areas and an opportunity to connect outdoor entertaining to the lowest lawn terrace. Lawn continues around the rear of the house and provides a direct connection from the lower bedroom doors out into the landscape.



The significant Eucalypt was retained, protected, and championed and can be appreciated from all aspects of the rear of the home. Permeable fencing to the northern boundary maintains views to Second Creek beyond and the natural vernacular of the creek line is introduced into the rear garden, with native plantings to the lower garden and rock embankment.

Existing site rock was retained and recycled to create the embankment which supports the upper-level productive garden terrace, fruit trees and herbs, with raised steel planters as a materiality continuation of the lawn steel edging. A utility zone is tucked neatly down the eastern side of the house.



The extensive green roof features indigenous drought tolerant natives suitable for the exposed conditions. Strategic placement of recycled site logs and rocks, and gravel mulch stabilise the lightweight soil profile, and support biodiversity and habitat opportunities. From the upper bedroom adjacent the green roof, views are across the planted roof line to the tree lined creek.



The green roof improves insulation to the home and provides a reduced heat island effect, reduces stormwater run-off, provides flora and fauna habitat, and visual beauty.



Completed six months ago, the client now maintains the garden with great success, following the high level of construction and maintenance provided by the landscape contractor.



Collaboration was key to achieve an integrated architectural and landscape project outcome that met the clients’ budget. Working closely with the client, design and construction teams throughout, achieved external spaces which complement the built form, function and intended character of the home beyond the confines of the house.



The client had developed plans for a new home in Erindale with Troppo Architects, and prior to construction commencing, they wanted to develop an integrated garden that would reflect the contemporary built form, provide space for entertaining and visually connect their home to the borrowed landscape of Second Creek beyond.

As avid gardeners, they were keen to incorporate a productive garden and they had always aspired a home with a roof top garden, so the opportunity to integrate an extensive green roof adjacent their first-floor bedroom was also a large component of the project brief.



This project is a strong representation of a holistic, integrated design philosophy—one that champions collaboration, site sensitivity, and enduring landscape outcomes. The landscape responds to architectural cues, environmental constraints, and client needs with creativity and care.



Key themes like biodiversity, productive planting, stormwater management, and connection to place align closely with the broader portfolio’s emphasis on resilient, sustainable, and site-specific design. It’s a showcase of how tailored residential landscapes can deliver beauty, function, and ecological benefit in equal measure.

