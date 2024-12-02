Logo
Tall, dark and elegant: 10 Nexus Court

10 Nexus Court is an elegant response to the challenge of addressing two vastly different frontages in a commercial building.

The building, which includes three levels of basement and six levels of office space, sits atop a cutting to the Monash Freeway to the north and the intimacy of the corporate park to the south.

The design response features a robust building fronting the freeway, with white precast panels reflecting a barcode pattern to capture interest as people drive past. On the other hand, the south frontage (which is the building’s entry), provides an elegant dark curtain wall façade. A change in building shape is marked by a simple crease which evolves into a curved corner form, giving the building a restrained elegance.

“The entry is ‘cut’ from the glass skin, providing an entry experience for the individual that is simple and strong. [It] draws upon a design language in Melbourne that has many entries carved out of building skins,” says the architect.

“Feature fins and a pattern of spandrel panels provide a movement pattern reminiscent of the barcode pattern on the northern side. The fins allow maximisation of vision glass for the occupants while maintaining the maximum daylight and views for people.”

Project Summary
LocationVIC
Year2018
StatusComplete
Size8,400 m²
Credits
ArchitectGray Puksand
PhotographerChristopher Frederick Jones
