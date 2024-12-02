The dramatic family home showcasing the beauty of concrete

This dramatic concrete home is hard to miss among the neighbouring period homes.

Made from raw concrete, it contrasts strongly with the red brick houses on either side, making it a focal point on the street.

While it clearly makes a statement, it has been conceived with a light touch. The precast concrete panels encasing the front of the house have been ‘spliced’ with glass, simultaneously creating a sense of lightness and a sense of controlled transparency.

The house was designed to showcase the beauty of raw concrete. It was conceived as two halves, with the northern wing containing the private spaces and the southern wing containing the living spaces.

The living zone at the rear opens onto a generous alfresco area, basking in parkland views.

