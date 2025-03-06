From the architect:



Originally constructed in the late 1960s, the Dale Street House is a renovation of mid-century modern home, characterised by its bluestone walls, low and flat rooflines, and exposed ceilings and beams.

While the clients appreciated the clean lines and timeless charm of the bluestone, the home’s small, disconnected living spaces and limited natural light fell short of their needs. They also required additional bedrooms, expanded living areas for a growing family, and an inviting alfresco and pool area.



Our design response thoughtfully reimagined the existing structure, reconfiguring several original rooms and introducing a spacious new main living area that seamlessly opens to a covered alfresco space with an integrated swimming pool. On the upper level, we added three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, alongside a shared retreat that captures stunning city views.

A dramatic double-height void connects the two levels, infusing the home’s core with light and a sense of openness. Key original features, such as the textured bluestone walls, were preserved, lending character and depth to the modernized spaces while honouring the home’s mid-century heritage.



At the heart of the home is the kitchen, featuring a striking 5.6-meter Calacatta marble island bench and custom solid timber joinery. This central hub balances functionality with elegance, making it the perfect gathering space for the family.

The material palette, including natural marble, solid timber, and subtly textured stone tiles, complements the bluestone walls, achieving a harmonious blend of style and practicality. The result is a thoughtfully designed family home that respects its origins while meeting the needs of modern living.





