The Calyx-16, an innovative, sustainable and integrated housing solution built to combat homelessness, is a place to call home for those who struggle to place a roof over their head.

Designed by Forage Built, a partnership between Studio Nine Architects Director Andrew Steele, Forage Supply Co founders Scott Rogasch and Justin Westhoff, Zoe Steele of Tandem Building Group, Tim Pearce of Frame Creative and Carsten Dethlefsen of Proprius Advisory, the prototype is a response to the lack of affordable housing for those that experience homelessness in South Australia.

The design brief was formulated by the Forage Built project team. Upon surveying the brief, Andrew Steele recognised the document required more rigor to respond with a balance of evidence and innovation. The team undertook an extensive consultation and survey process, speaking to the intended end-users to decode the brief and truly understand how they would best use the space in order to create a space that serves the needs of those using it in future.

The concept of The Calyx 16 prototype stems from the idea of a protective layer around a flower bud, witnessed with the white-painted timber facade that wraps the building. Drawing on Studio Nine’s specialist sector experience in small lot housing and contemporary principles, Steele focused on minimising circulation space, maximising light penetration and improving cross ventilation within the singular pods, ensuring spaces are multi-use and adaptable for changing needs, whilst also ensuring the decisions made referred back to the team’s commitment towards biophilic design.

A suitable alternative to motels and share houses that are stereotypical solutions for homelessness, the Calyx Project centres around personal space. Designed by Andrew Steele, the Calyx-16 is a single occupant dwelling that is transportable. With a 16sqm footprint, the ‘pod’ features an ensuite, small kitchen, porch area and ample storage space.

Timber is the defining material of the pod, with recycled plywood a cost effective material that is durable and high performing. All pods are carbon neutral, ensuring they are a sustainable entity that will make them an even more appealing asset to combat homelessness.

Built by Oxygen Building group, the prototype pod cost approximately $80,000 to complete. Forage Built is aiming to reduce building costs to $50,000 to ensure affordability for those in dire financial conditions.

Forage Built’s homelessness solution is centred around community, with the homes to exist in a larger village. Villages will play host to a larger pod for onsite case or social workers, as well as a larger communal pod in the centre of the site that will consist of a kitchen and laundry, with space for events and skill-based workshops. All of these features enhance the feeling of community, and provide seamless transition to permanent housing and the workforce.

Forage Built have now set their sights on partnering with socially conscious developers or land owners to explore how the Calyx project can be properly implemented across the city of churches. Dormant car parks and vacant lots awaiting development are spaces where a village can be established on a temporary basis, and then can be relocated to another block when required due to their modular design.

The enterprise is now seeking financial institution sponsorship that will enable them to create their first village. To find out more information regarding the Calyx Project, click here.