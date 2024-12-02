A bold new design for a 1930s coastal home

Located in the beachside Melbourne suburb of Brighton, this project is a bold transformation of an original 1930s home that was heavily renovated in the 1980s.

Brief

The brief was to open up the home’s small, tight passages with low ceilings, create more space in the living zones and bring in more natural light.

Design response

A bold new facade greets visitors with strong curved forms of cast in situ concrete. These are used to envelop and frame the existing outline of the building, as well as the projecting balcony and entry canopy.

The facade is further broken up by double-storey full height glazing. A two-storey band of black Japanese oak contrasts sharply against the minimalist pallet of white render.

Upon entering the home, the emphasis is on the bespoke curved staircase, which connects to a two-storey atrium space that cuts through the building.

The lounge, dining and kitchen spaces are bathed in natural light due to their connection to a full height window that wraps and forms the skylight above.

Outside, sporting amenities include basketball, cricket, in-ground trampoline and netball areas. These are surrounded by an infinity edge spa, pool and pool house.