Deriving its name from the birch trees that are situated at the entrance of the house, the Susi Leeton Architects-designed Birch Tree House’s distinct archways and gentle colour palette sets it apart from many modern architectural creations.

Wanting to create a sculptural family home amongst a tranquil garden, Susi Leeton Architects sought to create something memorable. The curved staircase that greets its occupants and its guests is an elegant piece of art, with the archways of the exterior and their curved nature echoed throughout the interior walkways and walls. An open plan kitchen, dining and living area is an inviting space that encourages connection between the occupants, with a clear view to the pool and garden outside.

Large steel sliding doors open to bridge the gap between the open plan space and the garden. The pool and arched structure laden in grapevine are the two main features of the garden, with a hedge lining the back fence.

The material palette of both the interior and exterior is soft, and is complemented further by soft furnishing and artworks of a similar ilk, with the teal tiles seen within the bathroom providing a suitable contrast to the rest of the house. Polished and curved plaster walls blur boundaries between the spaces and allow the house to hold a sense of fluidity.

Birch Tree House is at one with its exterior spaces and allows the tranquility of the front and back gardens to enter the house. The subtle curvatures and gentle palette co-exist with the green spaces, with the open plan living area assisted by the grapevines and sliding doors to mould two seemingly distant spaces closely together.