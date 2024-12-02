Zinc clad roof conceals innovative space addition to Victorian era house

An upper level extension to a heritage family home in Sydney’s Randwick district creates additional light-filled living space without compromising the authenticity of the original house.

The new second-storey rear addition at Chord Studio’s Power Lane House sits behind the ridgeline of the home’s existing hip roof and angles away from the street, effectively concealing it from view.

Intended as a retreat for the parents of the growing family, the upper structure is a simple but effective solution. The addition’s structure is a steel portal frame which sits over the top of the existing house, not touching any of the existing walls. It is wrapped in a grey VM Zinc, which matches the roof of the existing structure, and features a singular structural bulkhead that runs north­/south under the ridgeline, directing light and holding services.

Chord then added large windows and a double skylight to encourage natural light into the space, a priority for the clients, and sliding doors so that the retreat can also open-up to create one large area which includes a deck, lounge and sleeping area. Another bonus of Chord Studio’s design is that the additional space under the new architectural roof is afforded while maintaining adequate ceiling height for the bedrooms and living spaces.

From the front of the home, the upper level extension is effectively obscured

Additional space is created under the new VM Zinc roof, and adequate ceiling height is achieved by folding the ridgeline towards the backyard

The continuity between the house and garage is best noticed in the side elevation where the ridgeline of both roffs can be seen to follow the same trajectory

A garage renovation was also included in the project and is almost a miniature version of the rear extension, matching it in roof form and materiality. The form and layout of the garage addresses the client’s wish to maintain light and sun exposure in the pool and outdoor entertaining areas while providing enough storage space for their outdoor sporting equipment which includes five sea kayaks.

Along with addressing the client’s brief, the architects believe a project should consider the context of the site and contribute to the neighbourhood character in a meaningful way. This was achieved by considering and responding to views from multiple points around the site that included the front street, side laneway, rear laneway and rear commercial shopping strip as unique opportunities.

Chord Studio believe a project should consider the context of the site and contribute to the neighbourhood character in a meaningful way

The interior design of the upper retreat captures light and sun by peeling the roof back to expose large windows and a deck

The blackbutt cladding, and ridgeline of the rear garage matches the design of the home

Light and connection to the outdoor world continues in the ancillary spaces where a double skylight sits over the hallway and is fed into both the hall and adjacent bathroom by folding a timber bulkhead on itself

Timber is a key feature of the household, seen in its flooring, interiors and exterior cladding

Enough space has been maintained in the backyard for outdoor sporting equipment including five sea kayaks

