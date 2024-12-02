Logo
Yugo North Terrace

Blue & William, a new boutique office building currently being constructed in North Sydney, has seen its distinct terracotta facade installed, marking a major milestone for the development.

Providing accommodation for 700 students in the centre of Adelaide, Rothelowman’s Yugo North Terrace is a world first.

Seemingly for every student it can house, 700 load bearing precast columns form the perimeter of the tower. The abundance of columns make it the tallest load bearing precast tower in the Southern hemisphere, with the building topping out at 34 storeys.

Featuring 20,500 sqm of floorspace, Rothelowman’s design is respectful of the streetscape. The first two storeys have been built to the height of the buildings in its midst to ensure continuity.

The high-density, small footprint design of the building may prove influential in future. While student accommodation spaces typically take up plenty of space and are old and run-down, Yugo North bucks these trends, providing students with ideal spaces to live and study whilst at university.

The building’s facade was made possible through an innovative 3D printing method, by which the modelling was created. Rothelowman’s design has provided a welcome addition to Adelaide’s skyline, while providing contemporary temporary residences for Adelaide’s collegiate students.

Project Summary
LocationAdelaide, SA
Year2022
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectRothelowman
PhotographerAaron Jones
