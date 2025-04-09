The Woorarra House renovation project embarked on a journey to transform an existing farmhouse into a luxurious family retreat, blending the charm of the original structure with modern amenities.

From the architect:



Located in the picturesque Yarra Valley, the design aimed to capture breath taking vistas, harmonise with the surrounding wineries, and achieve a cohesive aesthetic. The central challenge was to balance the preservation of the traditional homestead feel with the integration of contemporary design elements.

Rptecture Architects is proud to announce Woorarra House has won three prestigious awards - 2023 Built Design Awards, 2023 Bronze International Design Awards, 2023 Gold Melbourne Design Awards.



The Woorarra House features a central portal frame structure at its heart, drawing inspiration from the traditional barn house. Within this features a spacious open living room with a grand cathedral ceiling and an expansive glazed north face, offering spectacular views and abundant natural lighting.

Seamlessly uniting the residence with its surroundings, a section of the veranda was intentionally opened up to usher in the landscape.



The living rooms, kitchen, and bedrooms were strategically positioned to take advantage of the panoramic views, with the central theme of our design being to maintain a harmonious visual appeal.

Natural stone was seamlessly integrated with Colorbond steel and a multitude of windows to ensure the property captures the majestic vistas.



As a result, the Woorarra house embodies the perfect balance of form and function, effortlessly integrating with the natural environment to create a stunning and serene home.

Our first challenge was retaining the existing building footprint, which necessitated creative design solutions. We approached the project by transforming the traditional homestead into an extravagant lifestyle property through a new typology.

To achieve this, we focused on capturing the breath-taking vistas of the natural surroundings by employing the concept of a modernised barn with a portal frame inspired by traditional barn houses, forming an integral part of the design.



The concept of a modernised barn was employed to create a space that was open, airy, and filled with natural light, while still preserving its charm and character. The result was a picturesque property that was functional yet beautiful, a true masterpiece that exceeded our client's expectations.





