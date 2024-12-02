Woorak House Palm Beach was created as a young family’s holiday retreat.

The project was a full ground up build, a collaboration between CM Studio, our wonderful clients and the builder to bring together a truly unique home that is calming, handcrafted and family friendly.

As you navigate through the series of pavilions, the spaces expand and compress, both horizontally and vertically creating joyful moments for the young family as they go about their everyday life.

Nestled on a small site, next to a leafy public reserve surrounded by the beautiful beaches of Palm Beach.

Woorak House Palm Beach captures the tranquility of the environment within its lofty volumes and framed views.

Signature CM Studio elements come to life in the home’s form, planning and custom detailing that is brought together with a considered layered natural palette of materials.