Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
wollumbin house harley graham architects

Wollumbin House

Looking to create a sanctuary within suburbia, Harley Graham Architects’ Wollumbin House sits on a steep site in Byron Bay on New South Wales’ north coast.

Looking to create a sanctuary within suburbia, Harley Graham Architects’ Wollumbin House sits on a steep site in Byron Bay on New South Wales’ north coast.

wollumbin house harley graham architects

wollumbin house harley graham architects

Overlooking Wollumbin (Mount Warning) to the west and the coastline to the north, the home’s tonal palette echoes its coastal location with brickwork, aluminium and timber cladding. An operable facade on the western side of the house manages the level of sunlight in the afternoon and gives the occupants 24/7 viewing of the hinterland.

wollumbin house harley graham architects

wollumbin house harley graham architects

The house is devised as a set of concrete platforms. Built into the landscape to mitigate the scale of the building, the living spaces are connected to the ground, with a pool sitting amongst a plethora of lush plantations.

wollumbin house harley graham architects

wollumbin house harley graham architects

The dwelling is accessed on the ground level, with occupants passing through a garden before entering the building. The mid level features the private sleeping quarters and gives residents the ability to control levels of natural light with the operable facade. The upper level is built into the site with cross-ventilation allowing for the seabreeze to pass through the space.

wollumbin house harley graham architects

Project Summary
LocationByron Bay, NSW
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectHarley Graham Architects
PhotographerAgnes Nienhaus
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap