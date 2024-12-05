Changing face a number of times over the past decade, Windsor Castle was simply unsuitable for accommodating the expanding family of five. That is until Antarctica Architecture came to the fore.

The site’s envelope leaves little room for expansion. Unfavourable orientation and four adjacent neighbours results in a complex block requiring something extraordinary. The crux of this project was to generate internal and external volume, with a sizable garden, creating plenty out of little.

Windsor Castle is envisioned as a steel frame which sits at the very edge of the planning envelope, with an exposed concrete slab filled with glazing and polycarbonate at ground level.

The living space is conceived as a natural extension of the garden, with an expansive greenhouse filled with plants and loose furniture. This narrow space is enlarged by the expansive sky and tree canopy views along the north and west facades.

The kitchen, laundry, and study areas are located in two masonry blocks that jut out towards the south and east boundaries, while the family's bedrooms and bathroom are housed in a metal shed that sits above the ground level.

The upper level, within the extended roof space, is marked by dormer extrusions for the glazing and staircase. A large circular window adorns the front facade.

Sat behind a lush canopy of existing plantations, the dwelling enhances the streetscape, allowing the occupants to establish a stronger connection with the community and the neighbourhood.