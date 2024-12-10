The initial vision for Wimmera was to create a modern, multi-residential building offering distinct, high-quality living spaces for the ever evolving St.Kilda precinct.

The design aimed to balance form and function, incorporating natural materials to achieve a timeless yet contemporary aesthetic.

Rachcoff Vella Architecture (RVA) was mindful of the building’s location within an Art Deco neighbourhood, known for its distinctive curves, geometric forms, and decorative details. The initial vision included a modern interpretation of these classic Art Deco elements, integrating them into the building’s overall design to create a sense of continuity with the surrounding architecture.

The buildings curves were strategically integrated into the building’s balconies and rooflines, creating a fluid, organic form that contrasts with the straight lines of the brick and concrete elements. The use of curves not only added visual interest but also enhanced the building’s relationship with the existing streetscape, allowing it to blend more seamlessly into its historical context.

A key focus was on maximising the use of available space, whilst still ensuring each apartment would have ample light, privacy, and access to outdoor areas. The inclusion of a basement car park and a rooftop terrace was envisioned to enhance the convenience and lifestyle of future residents.

As the project evolved, the design was refined to abide by council and neighbourhood requirements. Natural brick cladding became a key element, chosen for its durability and ability to age gracefully. The board-formed concrete banding was introduced to add texture and a sense of craftsmanship, while the black steel surrounds and vertical batten screens were added to create a striking visual contrast and to highlight the building's modern character.

The final design not only fulfills the original vision but also reflects a thoughtful response to the needs of the community and the environment.

During the design and construction phases of this project, several challenges emerged, particularly related to the building's overall height, achieving bay views, and complying with boundary setback regulations. Each of these challenges required thoughtful construction solutions to ensure the project met its design vision while adhering to regulatory constraints.

In addition to the challenges already mentioned, the project team implemented a clever construction method that played a crucial role in overcoming site constraints and ensuring the project’s success.

By addressing these challenges through innovative design solutions, careful planning, and close collaboration with consultants and builder, the project team was able to successfully deliver a building that not only met regulatory requirements but also exceeded expectations in terms of aesthetics, functionality, and stakeholder satisfaction.

Ensuring that the project met the client’s needs and expectations was a priority throughout the design and construction process.

The process began with in-depth consultations to clearly understand the client’s vision, lifestyle needs, and aesthetic preferences. The design team worked closely with the client to establish key priorities, such as maximising bay views, ensuring privacy, and integrating natural materials.

Attention to detail was paramount. The use of high-quality materials like natural brick and board-formed concrete was chosen not only for their durability and aesthetic appeal but also for how they resonated with the client’s desire for a modern yet timeless building.

Custom elements, such as the black steel surrounds and vertical batten screens, were designed to meet the client’s requirements for privacy and light control while adding a distinctive architectural feature.

To help the client visualise the outcome, RVA utilised advanced 3D modelling. This allowed the client to experience the space virtually before construction began, making it easier to understand how different design elements would come together and make any desired changes early in the process. High-quality renderings were provided to show how the building would look with different materials, lighting, and landscaping. This gave the client confidence that the result would match their vision.

By prioritising client communication, offering tailored design solutions, and leveraging technology to enhance understanding, RVA was able to meet and even exceed the client’s needs and expectations. The result was a building that not only fulfilled the functional requirements but also captured the client’s vision and aesthetic desires, leading to a highly successful project outcome.

The project incorporated several unique and innovative techniques and materials that contributed to its distinctiveness and success, with high consideration towards bay proximity and salt water.

The use of board-formed concrete as a key design element was both an aesthetic and structural choice. This technique involved casting concrete against form liners, leaving an imprint of the wood grain on the concrete surface. It also provided a durable and low-maintenance surface that aged gracefully, enhancing the building’s character over time.

The vertical batten screens were designed to serve multiple purposes—privacy, sun shading, heat flux and as a striking visual feature. These screens were made from durable materials and were strategically placed to filter sunlight and reduce heat gain while maintaining privacy for residents. This innovation allowed for controlled natural light, contributing to energy efficiency by reducing the need for artificial lighting and cooling. Additionally, the screens added a dynamic architectural element, creating interesting shadows and a sense of depth on the building’s façade.

This project is a natural extension of the broader portfolio, reflecting a consistent approach to material use, context sensitivity, and modern design. By utilising brick and concrete, materials that are central to many RVA residential projects, the building not only fits within the existing architectural narrative but also strengthens it. One of the hallmarks of the design philosophy is the thoughtful use of materials, which are consistently employed across many projects to create buildings.

Like many other projects in the portfolio, this building exemplifies a modern design aesthetic that balances contemporary forms with timeless materials. The use of natural brick, board-formed concrete, and black steel surrounds is consistent with a design ethos that values both modernity and enduring appeal.

The project aligns with the philosophy of creating architecture that not only meets current trends but also stands the test of time. The careful selection of materials and the thoughtful integration of modern elements ensure that the building remains relevant and appealing for years to come.

The building’s design was carefully tailored to blend with its urban context, using materials and forms that complement the local architectural vernacular while still making a bold statement. The project embodies the philosophy of designing with context in mind.

This means understanding the history, culture, and physical environment of a site and responding with architecture that enhances the area rather than imposing upon it. The building’s seamless integration into the neighbourhood underscores this commitment to contextual design.

Functionality is a hallmark of the broader portfolio, and this project is no exception. The design prioritises the needs of residents, offering flexible living spaces, abundant natural light, and privacy—all key aspects of creating a comfortable and enjoyable living environment.