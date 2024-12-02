Nestled among the leafy streets of Wilston, Brisbane, Wrightson Stewart's Wilston House breathes new life into a classic Queenslander cottage. Stepping beyond a simple extension, the architects craft a harmonious dialogue between old and new, reimagining the home's spatial possibilities while respecting its heritage.

Wrightson Stewart were commissioned to transform the four-room cottage into a functional family haven, all while maximising the double-block and honouring the existing structure. The solution takes the form of a clean contemporary extension, partially embracing the footprint of the original home. This interplay creates a dynamic new silhouette, its sharp lines and formal gestures a refreshing counterpoint to the cottage's charm.

As opposed to a complete juxtaposition, the architects deftly draw on the Queenslander's essence within the extension, with elevated verandas and slatted screens in the contemporary extension. The result is a cohesive whole, where old and new find common ground in a shared connection to the lush parklands beyond.

Light plays a starring role in this captivating interplay, with forms and figures dancing along the walls throughout the day. Carefully positioned windows frame vignettes of the surrounding greenery, blurring the lines between interior and exterior, and weaving the verdant park into the very fabric of the living space.

Stepping inside, one encounters a bespoke world tailored to the residents' lives. Custom joinery and built-in furniture weave through the compact layout, maximising functionality without sacrificing character. The playful yet practical "book-shelf kick" is a testament to this philosophy, transforming mundane elements into clever storage solutions that showcase the family's literary treasures.

Materiality further strengthens the connection between inside and out. The chosen palette echoes the earthy tones of the surrounding landscape, drawing the verdant vistas into the very heart of the home. This seamless connection fosters a sense of tranquillity and immersion in nature, a welcome respite from the urban bustle of the nearby river city.