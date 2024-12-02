Logo
Wilgah Residence

Wilgah Residence is a bold, colourful, contemporary addition to a heritage home.

From the architect:

A once closed off, claustrophobic home, has now been transformed into an open, bold contemporary family home.

Designed for a young family who host many events and BBQs. The brief was to create a house that could host a large group of people, whilst still feeling intimate when it was just the family. Connection to the yard and outdoor spaces was also critical.

The addition features a green metal shroud with vertical battens, labelled the 'green screen' by the clients. It functions on many different levels. It acts as a privacy screen for the adjoining neighbours, a solar protection from the Northern Sun, and also is designed to be seated which catches the mid morning sun. The result is a crisp, bold, contemporary facade.

The design borrows colours, textures and patterns from the original fabric, but uses them in a contemporary language which compliments the home. Bold Greens in the interiors as well as textured stucco render are a feature of the home and is a consistent nod to the original form.

Project Summary
LocationSaint Kilda East, VIC
Year2024
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectDOOD Studio
PhotographerAlex McIntyre
