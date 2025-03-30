From the architect:



Wentworth Quarter by Bates Smart is a new residential community in Wentworth Point, one of the most densely populated suburbs in the country.

The waterfront site, a former industrial land parcel, is the first step in a four-stage masterplan that extends from the foreshore back to Hill Road. Wentworth Quarter meets the suburb’s demand of a growing population with 200 high-quality, build-to-rent apartments and eight townhouses.

The masterplan defines a U-shaped perimeter block, organised around a landscaped courtyard and opening out to address Homebush Bay. The public domain extends and enhances the existing street network; Marine Parade, to the north-west, and Verona Drive, the green spine that will link the entire precinct. The 30m wide foreshore provides a new public open space, encouraging pedestrian and cycle routes along the promenade.

The built form is broken down into two L-shaped buildings. They are separated by a view corridor that aligns with the midblock link defined by the masterplan. The buildings sit atop a sleeved podium carpark and step down in height from 8-storeys to 4-storeys.



This stepping reduces overshadowing to the foreshore, maximises views over Homebush Bay and delivers apartments with large, landscaped terraces. The buildings are further articulated into two volumes along Marine Parade, plus a two-storey foreshore element comprising the townhouses.

Buildings have a solid, masonry base that introduces a distinct street interface. This brickwork extends up the volumes fronting Marine Parade. Deep brick piers separate room modules from balconies, while expressed concrete horizontals provide shading. All facades perpendicular to the foreshore line are facetted, opening apartment views to the water. Vertical louvres provide privacy and protection from low-angle sun.

The main residential lobby is entered from Marine Parade, with secondary lobbies providing additional access. Apartments are arranged around six lift cores. This reduces the length of corridors and maximises the number of dual aspect apartments with good solar access, cross ventilation and outlook. Ground floor apartments are elevated above street-level with landscaped edges and individual street entries.



Along the foreshore there are eight 2-storey townhouses. They each have a street entry and two bedrooms on the lower level. Living spaces are located on the upper level to maximise water views, along with a third bedroom. A private courtyard to the north provides solar access and cross ventilation. Residents can access the carpark directly from the courtyard.

Diverse amenity spaces create opportunities for community interaction. The generous landscaped courtyard accommodates an outdoor pool, lawn and shaded alfresco dining area. A double-height space with an open stair connects the courtyard back to the main lobby via a co-working space. There are also bookable music and meeting rooms and a gym at this level.



Additional communal amenity is located on the uppermost level along the Marine Parade side. The architecture is set back to accommodate outdoor living areas, and features an expressive roof form. Residents can relax in the lounge or media room, cook on the BBQ terrace, or entertain in the private kitchen and dining room whilst enjoying views out over the water.

