Well Tempered House – designed by Green Sheep Collective – derives its name from the act of neutralising the likes of light, heat and publicity. Working closely alongside its clientele, the dwelling embraces its Melbourne outpost to take in views framed by a functional home characterised by high quality products.

Sited on a laneway, Green Sheep were tasked with developing shading and privacy strategies that didn’t protrude into the street or narrow the building. The practice looked to ensure the dwelling reacted warmly with the streetscape and engaged suitably with the subsequent laneway. Extruded brickwork details the facade that interacts with the laneway, with recycled red bricks honouring the existing materiality. The brickwork provides shading as its primary purpose, while additionally curbing light and viewlines from the street into the house.

North-facing windows invite natural light to soak the living spaces, which are classed as open, smart and efficient. Many built elements serve two purposes: stairs integrate storage, as does the dining room bench which runs through to act as a TV unit, while upstairs wardrobe cabinetry conceals air conditioning, a bookshelf frames window views, and the stair landing is converted into a mezzanine complete with sitting area.

The timber cabinetry seen throughout the home brings a timeless, robust quality to the interior which will deter from the temptation to renovate. The kitchen and dining spaces transition to a private backyard deck, making the progression from indoors to out a seamless exercise.

A central courtyard and double height void assist in bringing additional light and ventilation, which provide transition between the original house and newly built addition. A thermal mass slab, increased insulation, adjustable shading as well as an influx of light and natural-ventilation ensures for a sustainable dwelling underpinned by Green Sheep’s environmental expertise.