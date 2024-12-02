From the architect:

Located on a quintessentially compact Northcote block in Melbourne’s inner city, Weather House is a spectacular display of traditional and modern designs coming together to make a considered and flexible home.

Originally constructed in the early 1900s, the renovations completed on the Victorian house have created a bespoke home for a young, nature-loving family. Mihaly Slocombe Architects worked closely with the homeowners of Weather House to transform the previously tired cottage.

“Our clients, Claire and Brent, cherished the character, intimacy, and location of their century-old worker’s cottage, but accommodating three children and the logistics of a night-shift working schedule required more considered space and flexibility in their home,” says Erica Slocombe, Principal Architect at Mihaly Slocombe Architects.

“Claire and Brent are camping enthusiasts, and in response, their house is a love letter to the outdoors: a rich, durable environment infused with the grounded ambience of being in nature.”

Bordered by a narrow street to the front and a narrower laneway behind, the house sits amid a row of charming cottages. It was important for the practice to honour the homes’ history and context by preserving the original frontage of the home and undertaking a sensitive rear extension, creating an effortless flow between old and new while still having their own defining features. From the street, the dark metal-clad extension echoes the cottage’s roofline, becoming a subtle shadow of the original house in both form and tone.

Upon entering and moving through the home, the double-height extension establishes itself as a thoughtful embodiment of the clients’ affinity for nature and is a key statement in the overall design of the project.

“A key element of the brief for Weather House was the use of tactile, durable materials imbued with personality. The interior palette champions blackbutt timber and concrete, a timeless and hard-wearing foundation to be adorned with moments of interest.,” says Erica.

“The brick selection was one of the most important elements of the project. When looking for the perfect brick we were after one that was a light colour and tonally consistent en masse, to allow the brick patterning we had in mind to be the leading feature. We were also keen to select Australian-made materials, so the Adbri Masonry brick range was a particularly appealing choice.”

Complementing the neutrality of the concrete brick walls is a unique brick pattern that ascends toward the ceiling in intriguing bands, naturally drawing the eye upward. Architecturally, the double-height brick chimney has been used as a device to tie together the ground-floor spaces with the first floor above. Due to its modest size, the materials chosen throughout the home are rich and tactile, carefully chosen to enrich the spaces with finishes that are practical, durable and beautiful.

“This approach resulted in a palette that uses patterned concrete brickwork both indoors and outdoors, textured terrazzo in wet areas, smooth black steel cladding and warm and feature-filled Australian timbers for both cabinetry and ceilings,” notes Erica.

The ground-floor bathroom features a removable slatted timber shower base that conceals a sunken bath. Terrazzo details within the polished concrete floors and bathroom tiles bring life to the smooth surfaces, which are balanced by the warmth of the blackbutt ceilings and joinery. Nearby, a private garden is both visible and accessible through a glass door and louvres.

The lavish windows allow natural light to pour into the lounge, dining room and kitchen, which are all anchored around a versatile outdoor living area. To reinforce that connection with the outdoors, large sliding doors and server windows create a seamless flow between the indoor living space and the backyard when open. Embedded into the rear wall of the house is a double-sided fireplace, bringing ambience and heating to the lounge and inspiring a campfire atmosphere in the courtyard.

Throughout the lower levels of the home, peach and sage tones have been used selectively, accenting joinery, furniture and doorways. The sage tones are continued and intensified upstairs, with it being a focal point in the colour palette of the main bedroom and adjacent study area.

“In a departure from the popular bright and airy bedroom, Claire and Brent prioritised moodiness and controlled light in this space. They wanted to create a designated zone for sleep and rest that could be delightfully dark at any time of day,” says Erica.

A double set of linen curtains, heavy dark green and sheer off-white, afford three options of natural light levels to filter through the space. Beyond the curtains and sliding doors lies a private deck, open to the elements. The addition of built-in planters and trellises will over time allow greenery to cascade towards the outdoor area below and decorate the houses’ exterior.

In designing a contemporary and striking extension at the rear of this Victorian home, two distinctive spaces were created that simultaneously flow together but also highlight their unique features. From the tactile and textured finishes of the interior to the surrounding Australian native garden that you just want to touch, the house encapsulates the feeling of being part of the outdoors; like Claire and Brent are camping at home. It is a tribute to Mother Nature, Weather House’s muse.