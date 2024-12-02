Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Warraweena House

Warraweena House

Built in 1893 by a local Limeburner, Pitch aimed to breathe new life into this beachside Victorian while still respecting its historical value.

Warraweena_0008.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

warraweena_01.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

warraweena_02.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

warraweena_03.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

warraweena_04.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

warraweena_05.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

warraweena_06.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

warraweena_07.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

warraweena_08.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

warraweena_09.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1893 by a local Limeburner, Pitch aimed to breathe new life into this beachside Victorian while still respecting its historical value. The resulting design kept the classic façade, but added a contemporary rear extension with soaring floor to ceiling windows and glass doors.

The expansive open plan living is centred around a natural stone fireplace and has seamless integration to the outdoors, where entertaining is easy with a barbeque, pool, spa, outdoor shower and pool house.

Currently intended to be a holiday home, with a view to becoming a future retirement haven, this stunning Sorrento home is the pinnacle of bayside living.

Project Summary
Year2020
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectPitch
PhotographerAndrew Halsall
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap